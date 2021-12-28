Fractal (FCL) Tops One Day Volume of $140,796.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fractal has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $140,796.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00060289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00077711 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,123.19 or 0.99733757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00054153 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

