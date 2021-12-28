Fractal Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $128,280.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00059401 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.55 or 0.07905085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00075906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,828.04 or 0.99849283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008099 BTC.

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

