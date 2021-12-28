Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) were down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.73 and last traded at $65.73. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62.

About Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUF)

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

