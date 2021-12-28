Frax Share (FXS) Price Up 43.9% This Week

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $367.14 million and $39.10 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for about $22.65 or 0.00047459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 43.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,767.43 or 0.07894110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00075908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,083.62 or 1.00752286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00052040 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

