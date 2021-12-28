Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.31

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.31 and traded as high as C$11.52. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$11.40, with a volume of 128,754 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRU shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 116.35%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

