Freemont Management S.A. Has $7.07 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 207,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,265. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.54.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.44. 9,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,766. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $191.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

