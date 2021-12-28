Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.71 Billion

Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to post sales of $6.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $7.55 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $23.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.59 billion to $24.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.29 billion to $32.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

FCX stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $296,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $238,160,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

