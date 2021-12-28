Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,946 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $14,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

