FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) fell 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $5.89. 676,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,923,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

