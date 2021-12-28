Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 60,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,871,180 shares.The stock last traded at $8.57 and had previously closed at $8.30.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.70 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

