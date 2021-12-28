Function X Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001890 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $368.07 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,982.73 or 1.00643488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00056255 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $611.70 or 0.01283028 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003748 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

