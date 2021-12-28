FUNToken Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.89 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $128.09 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00043462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007125 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

