Fuse Network Market Cap Reaches $15.48 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular exchanges. Fuse Network has a market cap of $15.48 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.76 or 0.07942253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,691.87 or 0.99764301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00052263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.