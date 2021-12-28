FYDcoin (FYD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.99 Million

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a market cap of $2.99 million and $43,775.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 126.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000053 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 19,848.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 570,065,534 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.