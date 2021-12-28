Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) vs. Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gadsden Properties and Comstock Holding Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies 45.35% 139.55% 44.23%

Risk & Volatility

Gadsden Properties has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Comstock Holding Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 9.51 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies $28.73 million 1.27 $2.08 million $1.64 2.68

Comstock Holding Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Gadsden Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that engages in the investments in assets, residential developments, and commercial properties. It primarily focuses in secondary and tertiary markets across United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc. engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development. The Real Estate Services segment provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services. Its environmental services group provides consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and provides site specific solutions for any project that may have an environmental impact, from environmental due diligence to site-specific assessments and remediation. The company was founded by Christopher Clemente in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

