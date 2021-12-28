GAMB 1-Day Volume Tops $104,412.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market cap of $8.56 million and $104,412.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00044059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007126 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

