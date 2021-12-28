Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

GRMN stock opened at $135.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.87. Garmin has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

