Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 5,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 243,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $500.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,673,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,529,000. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,452,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,187,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.