Gas Market Cap Tops $63.56 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $63.56 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can now be bought for $6.28 or 0.00012750 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00059996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.39 or 0.07913930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00076976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,037.61 or 0.99625544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00053733 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

