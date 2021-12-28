Gems Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Gems has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a market capitalization of $394,468.86 and $668.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gems Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

