Genaro Network (GNX) Market Capitalization Hits $9.11 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00043462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars.

