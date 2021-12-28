Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $139.94

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 139.94 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 127.20 ($1.71). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 127.20 ($1.71), with a volume of 37,539 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GENL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.89) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 213 ($2.86) to GBX 192 ($2.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £354.00 million and a PE ratio of -12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 139.94.

In related news, insider Bill Higgs sold 240,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.93), for a total value of £165,642.09 ($222,667.15).

Genel Energy Company Profile (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.