General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 265,734 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 0.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in General Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter.

GE traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.02. 53,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,478,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.96, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.57.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

