General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,854,222 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $47,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

General Electric stock opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.96, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.57. General Electric has a 52 week low of $83.20 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

