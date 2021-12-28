General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $23,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,656 shares of company stock worth $4,566,861. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

