Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.29

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.29 and traded as high as $10.83. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 369,364 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial downgraded Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.52.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

