Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.14

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 8037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $545.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 78.32%. The company had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Genetron by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. 20.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

