Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Stock Price Up 17.5%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF)’s share price rose 17.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 28,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

Gentera Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMPRF)

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

