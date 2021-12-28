GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.00

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €46.00 ($52.27) and last traded at €45.80 ($52.05), with a volume of 83119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €46.00 ($52.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €40.03 and a 200 day moving average of €31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.85.

GFT Technologies Company Profile (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

