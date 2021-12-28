Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,229 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $38,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

