Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.35

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.35 and last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 21022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average is $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

