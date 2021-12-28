Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.76. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 102,451 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $555.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.16.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth $171,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 18.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 78.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 51,748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

