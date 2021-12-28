Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,998,000.

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $20.83.

