Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7,145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $54.88 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.62.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

