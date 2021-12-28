GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Achieves Market Cap of $335,698.59

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $335,698.59 and $1,696.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars.

