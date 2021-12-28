GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Achieves Market Cap of $335,698.59

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $335,698.59 and $1,696.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,787.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.79 or 0.07997476 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.81 or 0.00307223 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.62 or 0.00930422 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012496 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073342 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.77 or 0.00438959 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007461 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.49 or 0.00256328 BTC.
GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “
