Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Shares Down 2.9%

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) shares were down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.04 and last traded at $66.04. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Globe Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.25.
About Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY)
Globe Telecom, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers digital mobile communications, fixed line communications, and broadband services. It operates through the Mobile Communication Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Taguig, Philippines.
Featured Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.