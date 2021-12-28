Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.51. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 317,690 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBS. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the second quarter worth about $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Globus Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

