GoByte (GBX) Price Hits $0.0281 on Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $269,286.19 and approximately $55.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoByte has traded down 10% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

