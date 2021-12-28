Goldcoin (GLC) Price Hits $0.33

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000688 BTC on exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $14.42 million and approximately $39,024.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.69 or 0.00309866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,789,764 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

