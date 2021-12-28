Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.31% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 514,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 264,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 50,288 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 521,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GEM opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $42.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.