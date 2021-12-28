Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Stock Price Up 1%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 9,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 67,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.

About Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

GoldMoney, Inc engages in the provision of precious metal investment services. It operates through the following segments: Goldmoney Holding, Schiff Gold, and Goldmoney Lend & Borrow (LBTH). The Goldmoney Holding segment reflects the consolidation of the network and wealth accounts into a unified business operation.

