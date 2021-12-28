Goose Finance Hits One Day Volume of $54,904.00 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $355,472.93 and approximately $54,904.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

