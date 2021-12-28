Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby Sells 5,252 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $724,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $11.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.75. 134,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.51. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.60 and its 200-day moving average is $137.37.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

