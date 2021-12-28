Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Sells $2,563,889.31 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total transaction of $2,563,889.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GSHD traded down $11.94 on Tuesday, hitting $126.75. 134,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,011. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.60 and its 200 day moving average is $137.37. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

