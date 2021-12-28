Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Down 3.8%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $133.40 and last traded at $133.40. Approximately 458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 156,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.69.
A number of research analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.60 and its 200 day moving average is $137.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.51.
In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $426,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,388 shares of company stock valued at $19,082,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,713,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
