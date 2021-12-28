Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.02 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $495,794.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00042798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

