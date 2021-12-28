Govi Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Govi has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Govi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002470 BTC on exchanges. Govi has a total market capitalization of $11.96 million and $1.09 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.88 or 0.07908998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,835.91 or 0.99906534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052358 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,115,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

