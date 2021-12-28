Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

