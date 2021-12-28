Graphlinq Protocol Hits Market Cap of $8.12 Million (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $550,492.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007154 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

