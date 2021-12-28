Gravity Finance (GFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,421.00

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $1,421.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00060454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.39 or 0.07908501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00077349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,089.80 or 0.99868233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054105 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

